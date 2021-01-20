CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

CAZ552-210100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 73. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59.

CAZ554-210100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

57.

CAZ043-210100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

46 to 53. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

57.

CAZ050-210100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas

of winds east 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 59 in the western valleys

to 46 to 51 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

35 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

57 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills.

CAZ048-210100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to 71.

Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning.

CAZ057-210100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

55 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

37 to 47. Snow level 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to

55. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 44.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

37 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 42. Snow level 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to

55. Snow level 2500 feet...becoming 3000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ055-210100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Local total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches above 7500 feet. Snow

level 7500 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30

mph... becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 above

6000 feet to 54 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to

54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 37 above 6000 feet to 38 to 43 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to

29. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 42 to

48 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 26 to

33 above 6000 feet to 34 to 41 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 37 above 6000 feet to 36 to 43 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-210100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54.

Local total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41.

Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 39 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

22 to 32. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 43.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 46.

CAZ058-210100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming around

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

28 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 50. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

29 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs 38 to 43. Snow level 4500

feet... becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

27 to 34. Snow level 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Snow

level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ060-210100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

Snow level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

29 to 34. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48.

Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

51.

CAZ065-210100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 through the pass to

65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 51 through the pass to

56 to 61 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 55 through the pass to 59 to 64 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 48 through

the pass to 52 to 57 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 43. Snow level 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50 through the pass to 53 to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

CAZ061-210100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

CAZ062-210100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

159 AM PST Wed Jan 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

