CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

887 FPUS56 KSGX 261030

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

CAZ552-270130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

84 to 89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at the beaches to 91 to

96 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 90 to

95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-270130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83

farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to 97 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 towards the coast to

99 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 towards the coast to

96 to 101 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to 95 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-270130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 near the coast to

75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast

to 85 to 90 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 93 to

98 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to

93 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Areas

of winds east 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ048-270130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-270130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 99. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ055-270130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 62 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening. Light winds

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to 90 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-270130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-270130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-270130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to 103 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ061-270130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-270130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

Moede

_____

