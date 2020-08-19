CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

648 FPUS56 KSGX 190915

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

CAZ552-200015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-200015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to 96 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

95 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

93 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

93 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-200015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 88 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to

73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 near the coast to 88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-200015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 97 to 102 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-200015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-200015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-200015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 92 to 99 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 60 to 70 above

6000 feet to 66 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 92 to

99 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 91 to 98 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

87 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-200015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 94 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ058-200015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 102. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 99. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 98.

$$

CAZ060-200015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

105 to 110. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-200015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105 through the pass to 107 to 112 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102 through the pass to 109 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-200015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 114. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 110. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 111.

$$

CAZ062-200015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 112 to 117. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 112.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather