CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

CAZ552-040115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to

80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the

beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-040115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the

coast to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast

to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the

coast to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast

to 82 to 87 farther inland.

CAZ043-040115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near

the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

83 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs around 76 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the

coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around

72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the

coast to 78 to 83 inland.

CAZ050-040115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western

valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-040115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

CAZ057-040115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

CAZ055-040115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet

to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to 95 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to 96 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-040115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ058-040115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ060-040115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

CAZ065-040115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 101 to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 through the pass to 73 to 78 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the

pass to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-040115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

CAZ062-040115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

