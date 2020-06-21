CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

559 FPUS56 KSGX 211030

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

CAZ552-220130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 75 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the

coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-220130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 79 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to

94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-220130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-220130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to 89 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-220130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-220130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-220130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 74 to

79 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 99 through the pass

to 106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100 through the

pass to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-220130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ062-220130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

330 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

