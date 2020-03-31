CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 in the western

valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 38 to

48 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 58 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50 above

6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 57.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 69.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

