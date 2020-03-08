CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

681 FPUS56 KSGX 081025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

CAZ552-090130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

CAZ554-090130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 67. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ043-090130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ050-090130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 61 to

66 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

67 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in the

western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ048-090130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

CAZ057-090130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.

Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 67.

CAZ055-090130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 24 to 33 above 6000 feet to 30 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Light snow

accumulations possible on higher peaks. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level

7000 feet... becoming 7500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible in the morning on

higher peaks. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level

above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53

to 60 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level

7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ056-090130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 62. Snow level

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42. Snow level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 63.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 66. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ058-090130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

CAZ060-090130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

43 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ065-090130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

51 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ061-090130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows around 55. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ062-090130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

