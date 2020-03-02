CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

102 FPUS56 KSGX 020952

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

CAZ552-022230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ554-022230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Warmer. Highs 68 to

73. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 66.

CAZ043-022230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

67 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 64.

CAZ050-022230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 in the western

valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ048-022230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Areas

of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ057-022230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Warmer. Highs 60 to

66. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 64. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

CAZ055-022230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered snow

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 47 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Local total snow accumulation

2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph ...except

northeast 15 to 20 mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 58 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to

61 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to

58 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-022230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs 47 to 53.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming

5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 60. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

CAZ058-022230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 54. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet in

the morning. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

CAZ060-022230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ065-022230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ061-022230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 67 to 72.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

CAZ062-022230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

152 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

50 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

