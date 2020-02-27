CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

CAZ552-280130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-280130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ043-280130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

CAZ050-280130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66 in

the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ048-280130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ057-280130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers, slight chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then chance of

showers overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

CAZ055-280130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

66 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 37 to

47 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 66 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to

46 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers overnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to

57 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-280130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 48 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level

4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

CAZ058-280130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

47 to 53. Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 34. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

CAZ060-280130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 64. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 29 to 36. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ065-280130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ061-280130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ062-280130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

