CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

351 FPUS56 KSGX 251003

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

CAZ552-252200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ554-252200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ043-252200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

79 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

$$

CAZ050-252200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 in the western

valleys to 70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82 in the western valleys

to 74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 55 to

60 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 63 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-252200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ057-252200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 46. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

$$

CAZ055-252200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to 72 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 48 to 55 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-252200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 58.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 34. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

57. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

$$

CAZ058-252200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 29 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 55. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ060-252200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 39. Snow level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

$$

CAZ065-252200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ061-252200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 70 to

75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ062-252200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather