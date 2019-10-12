CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

472 FPUS56 KSGX 121030

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

CAZ552-121130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ554-121130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 towards the

coast to 78 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

80 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

$$

CAZ043-121130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the

coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ050-121130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ048-121130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ057-121130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-121130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to 41 to 51 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet

to 70 to 79 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to

73 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-121130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ058-121130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ060-121130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ065-121130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ061-121130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ062-121130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather