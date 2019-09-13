CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

_____

565 FPUS56 KSGX 130954

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

CAZ552-140100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to

88 to 93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-140100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to 94 to

99 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-140100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast

to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-140100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 96 to

101 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ048-140100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-140100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-140100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet

to 76 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 73 above 6000 feet to

71 to 78 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to

74 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 76 to

85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-140100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

$$

CAZ058-140100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

$$

CAZ060-140100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-140100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ061-140100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ062-140100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

254 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 73 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather