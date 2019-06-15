CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

099 FPUS56 KSGX 151034

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

CAZ552-160145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-160145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 77 towards the coast to 78 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 towards the

coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to

79 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77.

CAZ043-160145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 68 near the coast to 72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 73 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland.

CAZ050-160145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

78 to 83 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

76 to 81 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

CAZ048-160145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

CAZ057-160145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

CAZ055-160145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to

81 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to 86 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to

81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-160145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

CAZ058-160145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ060-160145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 103. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

CAZ065-160145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ061-160145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ062-160145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

334 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

