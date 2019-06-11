CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

682 FPUS56 KSGX 110931

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

CAZ552-112130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the

beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows around 63.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the

beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-112130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 95 to 100 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the

coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-112130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows around 63.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the

coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 near the coast to 72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-112130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to 96 to 101 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the

western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 76 to 81 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 76 to 81 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-112130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-112130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ055-112130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southwest 15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-112130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-112130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ060-112130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-112130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-112130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ062-112130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

231 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 77 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather