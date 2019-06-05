CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

141 FPUS56 KSGX 050947

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

CAZ552-052300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-052300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to 75 to

80 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to 74 to

79 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to

81 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-052300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-052300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ048-052300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-052300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-052300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

evening. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-052300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-052300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-052300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

96 to 101. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-052300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-052300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ062-052300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds east

15 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

