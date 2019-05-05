CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

975 FPUS56 KSGX 051020

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

CAZ552-060130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66 at the

beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-060130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ043-060130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 67. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-060130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 59 to

64 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 in

the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to 59 to

64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-060130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-060130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-060130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

33 to 41 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet overnight. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog. Highs 52 to 62. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers overnight. Little snow accumulation

expected. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the morning. Little snow accumulation

expected. Highs 55 to 65. Snow level 7500 feet in the morning.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 69 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 7000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs 55 to 65. Snow level

7000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. Snow level 7500 feet in the morning.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

72.

$$

CAZ058-060130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Patchy dense fog. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

52 to 62. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

68.

$$

CAZ060-060130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-060130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows 51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 85.

$$

CAZ061-060130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows

57 to 63. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

84 to 89.

$$

CAZ062-060130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

_____

