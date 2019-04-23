CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

675 FPUS56 KSGX 230942

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

CAZ552-232230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 81 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 48 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 80 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 80 farther

inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 towards the coast to 77 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 71 towards the coast to 75 farther

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ043-232230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-232230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ048-232230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ057-232230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 85. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-232230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to

71 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 45 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to

74 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67 above

6000 feet to 62 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 58 to 67 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 61 to 70.

$$

CAZ058-232230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Very windy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 59 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-232230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-232230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ061-232230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ062-232230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

242 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather