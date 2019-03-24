CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

358 FPUS56 KSGX 241012

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

CAZ552-250115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ554-250115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ043-250115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

$$

CAZ050-250115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-250115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-250115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-250115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60 above

6000 feet to 56 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 60 to

66 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Very windy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 48 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Windy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet

to 48 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet

to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-250115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Very windy. Highs 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of snow showers. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-250115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Windy. Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Windy. Lows 31 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-250115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ065-250115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Very windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ061-250115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ062-250115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

312 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

