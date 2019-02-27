CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
_____
061 FPUS56 KSGX 272133
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
CAZ552-281245-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around
51.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ554-281245-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to
52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ043-281245-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ050-281245-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
45 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
46 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ048-281245-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds
south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ057-281245-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to
51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.
$$
CAZ055-281245-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to
33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Snow level
7500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...
becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to
32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 50 to
60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level above
8000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 48 to
57 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Windy. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs
49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to
60 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs
46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-281245-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 56 to 66. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level
above 8000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 57 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.
Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs
56 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very windy.
Highs 57 to 62.
$$
CAZ058-281245-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.
Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs
55 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 35 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 56 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to
47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs
58 to 64.
$$
CAZ060-281245-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of
winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
61 to 66.
$$
CAZ065-281245-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs
67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Lows 49 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 67 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
51 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs
68 to 73.
$$
CAZ061-281245-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 73 to 78.
$$
CAZ062-281245-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
73 to 78.
$$
Moede
_____
