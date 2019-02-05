CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
883 FPUS56 KSGX 051050
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
CAZ552-052230-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. Areas
of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ554-052230-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 41. Areas
of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds
becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to
61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
$$
CAZ043-052230-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs 57 to 62 near the coast to 56 inland.
Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.
$$
CAZ050-052230-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 56 in the western valleys to 47 to
52 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 in the western
valleys to 45 to 50 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations
overnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds becoming east 15 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys
to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to
55 to 60 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
58 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western valleys
to 55 to 60 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the western valleys
to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-052230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy frost in colder...wind
sheltered locations overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level
2500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind
sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind
sheltered locations overnight. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds
becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered
locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds east
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind
sheltered locations overnight. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to
58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
$$
CAZ057-052230-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 51. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. Little
or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet...becoming
2500 feet overnight. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Areas of winds west
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Areas of winds
west 15 mph becoming northeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to
54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
$$
CAZ055-052230-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to
31 to 39 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to
55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 15 above 6000 feet
to 13 to 23 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around
1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Areas of
winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 32 above 6000 feet to
31 to 38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35 above 6000 feet to 35 to
41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming east in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 41 above 6000 feet to 40 to
45 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs
32 to 38 above 6000 feet to 39 to 44 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to
48 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 41 to
48 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-052230-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 47. Local snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of
winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy
fog. Much colder. Lows 12 to 22. Local snow accumulation around
2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 8 to 14 inches. Areas of
winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 41. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.
Lows 15 to 25. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 46. Areas of winds east
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.
$$
CAZ058-052230-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs 39 to 46. Local snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet... becoming
4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.
Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 22 to
30. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Local total snow
accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.
Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45
mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.
Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph becoming east 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs 44 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 31 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.
$$
CAZ060-052230-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to 51.
Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 29. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
49 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
$$
CAZ065-052230-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas
of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
CAZ061-052230-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas
of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds north
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ062-052230-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
250 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Areas
of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds northwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
17
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather