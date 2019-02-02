CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

CAZ552-022015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST SATURDAY

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain overnight. Lows around 53. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs around 63. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around

51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Highs around 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 50. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ554-022015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder.

Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ043-022015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST SATURDAY

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds south 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 48 to

53. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-022015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs around 64 in the western

valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to

50 to 55 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs around 59 in the western

valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs around 58 in the western

valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 38 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 58 in the

western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

56 to 61 near the foothills.

CAZ048-022015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds south 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 34 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ057-022015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of

winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds south 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers. Lows 39 to 48. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ055-022015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy overnight. Chance of rain and snow

likely overnight. Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to 33 to 39 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

7500 feet overnight. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 52. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Areas of winds south 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming

70 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

gusts to 70 mph...becoming 80 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

and chance of rain overnight. Areas of dense fog. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 above

6000 feet to 29 to 35 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

7 to 11 inches. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 5500 feet

overnight. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph ...except

southwest 35 to 45 mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 44 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming

6000 feet overnight. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Windy. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers and showers. Windy. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Numerous snow showers and showers. Windy. Highs 32 to

42 above 6000 feet to 36 to 45 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 30 to 37 above 6000 feet to 35 to 43 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 40 above 6000 feet to 40 to

46 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 37 to 43 above 6000 feet to 44 to 49 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-022015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy overnight. Chance of rain

overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 7500 feet overnight. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 6000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and scattered snow showers. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 45 to 54. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming

6000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered snow showers.

Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered snow showers. Breezy.

Highs 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy,

colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

CAZ058-022015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy overnight. Chance of rain overnight.

Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 45 to 50.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Windy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Lows

33 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

numerous snow showers. Windy. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

CAZ060-022015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy overnight. Chance of rain overnight.

Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to

39. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 53 to 58.

Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 35 to

40. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

CAZ065-022015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy overnight. Chance of rain

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 59 to 64.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 45 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Windy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ061-022015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy overnight. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 45 to

50. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ062-022015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

905 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy overnight. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 62 to 67.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 43 to

51. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

