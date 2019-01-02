CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 62. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ554-022230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-022230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ050-022230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in

the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ048-022230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 27 to 35 in wind sheltered areas to

30 to 40 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ057-022230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of

winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ055-022230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 35 to

45 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph ...except northeast 15 to 20 mph near ridge

tops and along desert slopes. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph

in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to

22 to 29 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph ...

except light winds near ridge tops and along desert slopes. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 43 to 48 above

6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow and rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 41 above 6000 feet to 39 to 44 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 50 above 6000 feet to

47 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

CAZ056-022230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 48. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ058-022230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 49. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 31. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Windy.

Lows 29 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

CAZ060-022230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ065-022230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ061-022230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ062-022230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

