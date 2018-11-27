CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

497 FPUS56 KSGX 271100

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

CAZ552-272230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs around 64. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-272230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ043-272230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 63. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-272230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

48 to 56. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to

59 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66 in the

western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to

56 to 61 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-272230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy frost in colder...

wind sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ057-272230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ055-272230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 64 above 6000 feet to

61 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 38 to

47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow overnight. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 47

above 6000 feet to 47 to 53 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000

feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

45 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 40 to 49 below 6000

feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 29 to 37 above 6000 feet to 39 to 44 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

39 to 47 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-272230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet overnight. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 35 to 45 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers overnight. Very windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Very windy. Highs 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Very windy. Colder. Lows 20 to

30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 41 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

$$

CAZ058-272230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Very windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Very windy. Highs 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Very windy. Lows 29 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

$$

CAZ060-272230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 64.

Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Areas of frost in

colder...wind sheltered locations overnight. Lows 24 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

CAZ065-272230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ061-272230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ062-272230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

300 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

