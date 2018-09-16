CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

755 FPUS56 KSGX 160921

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

CAZ552-170030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-170030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the

coast to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-170030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ050-170030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-170030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-170030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-170030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph ...except south 20 to 30 mph near ridge tops and

along desert slopes. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to

77 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-170030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

$$

CAZ058-170030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-170030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-170030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ061-170030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ062-170030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

