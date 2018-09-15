CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
636 FPUS56 KSGX 152110
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
CAZ552-161215-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
around 76 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
around 75 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-161215-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to
84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to
64. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to
86 farther inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to
84 farther inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the
coast to 83 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to
84 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
around 82 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
60 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-161215-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs
73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.
$$
CAZ050-161215-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys
to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to
63. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to
84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
81 to 86 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
58 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
84 to 89.
$$
CAZ048-161215-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
88 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
CAZ057-161215-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
$$
CAZ055-161215-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to
52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to
88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph ...except southwest 20 to 30 mph near ridge tops
and along desert slopes. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,
gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to
62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to 88 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to
88 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to
77 to 87 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet
to 79 to 88 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to
88 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to
89 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-161215-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.
$$
CAZ058-161215-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.
$$
CAZ060-161215-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
$$
CAZ065-161215-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 98 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
$$
CAZ061-161215-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds north 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds north 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
$$
CAZ062-161215-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
210 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
