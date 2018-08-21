CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

_____

691 FPUS56 KSGX 210926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

CAZ552-220030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-220030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 81 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 85 to

90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 84 to

89 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ048-220030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-220030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-220030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to

80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

55 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-220030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 58 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-220030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-220030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-220030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

80 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ062-220030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

80 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

