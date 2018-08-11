CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
390 FPUS56 KSGX 111027
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
CAZ552-120130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to
86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to
84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches
to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to
87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to
88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-120130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70.
Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to
88 farther inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 86 towards the coast to
90 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to
89 to 94 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-120130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 87 to
92 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 72.
Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to
86 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 81 to
86 inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast
to 82 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to
87 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to
88 inland.
$$
CAZ050-120130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to
89 to 94 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-120130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 88 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
$$
CAZ057-120130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 79 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
89 to 98.
$$
CAZ055-120130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to
92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of
winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds
south 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light
winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of
winds south 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
53 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to 88 below 6000 feet. Light
winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to
88 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to 90 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.
Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows
54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to
85 above 6000 feet to 84 to 94 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-120130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
56 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 86 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.
Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows
57 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to
94.
$$
CAZ058-120130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.
Lows 60 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 85 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows
60 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to
94.
$$
CAZ060-120130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming south with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
66 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100.
$$
CAZ065-120130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 83.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 72 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.
$$
CAZ061-120130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108.
$$
CAZ062-120130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107. Light winds
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds east
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 80 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.
$$
Moede
_____
