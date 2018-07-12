CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

977 FPUS56 KSGX 120328

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

CAZ552-121830-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches

to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches

to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 at the beaches to 82 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches

to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-121830-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

87 towards the coast to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 85 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-121830-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast

to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-121830-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to

93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

85 to 90.

$$

CAZ048-121830-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 92 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 92 to

97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-121830-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-121830-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet

to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-121830-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-121830-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-121830-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-121830-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 73 to 82. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ061-121830-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ062-121830-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

828 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

_____

