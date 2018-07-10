CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

302 FPUS56 KSGX 102037

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

CAZ552-111145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to

85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-111145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast

to 89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

83 to 88 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

64 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 88 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

85 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-111145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast

to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-111145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86.

$$

CAZ048-111145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-111145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-111145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to 90 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 59 above

6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening. Light winds overnight. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, light winds in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79 above

6000 feet to 79 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 above 6000 feet to

79 to 88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

83 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to

83 to 93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-111145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 89.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-111145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 59 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 89.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-111145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-111145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-111145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ062-111145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

137 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 82. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

_____

