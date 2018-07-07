CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

250 FPUS56 KSGX 071029

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CAZ552-080130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 91 to

96 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches

to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

CAZ554-080130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to

101 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

CAZ043-080130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 93 to

98 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 to 85 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

CAZ050-080130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100 in the western valleys to

99 to 104 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to 96 to 101 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89.

CAZ048-080130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ057-080130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

CAZ055-080130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to

92 to 99 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59 above

6000 feet to 64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to

90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Snow level above

8000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above

6000 feet to 82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above

6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to

80 to 90 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-080130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.

CAZ058-080130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 91.

CAZ060-080130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 78. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ065-080130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 74 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ061-080130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

80 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 114. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 76 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ062-080130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

329 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

84 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 113. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

79 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

