CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

046 FPUS56 KSGX 040947

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CAZ552-042130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90 at the beaches to

99 to 104 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89 at the beaches to 99 to

104 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-042130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 86 towards the coast to 91 to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104 towards the coast

to 107 to 112 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101 towards the coast to

105 to 110 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

96 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-042130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 86 to 91 near the coast to 99 to 104 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 near the coast to 97 to

102 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-042130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 92 to

97 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ048-042130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-042130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-042130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97 above 6000 feet to

96 to 103 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to

91 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

91 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to

86 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-042130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 97 to 106. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-042130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 100 to 108. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-042130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 105 to 111. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-042130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ061-042130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-042130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

