CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

469 FPUS56 KSGX 230300

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

CAZ552-231800-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-231800-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to 78 to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to

76 to 81 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the

coast to 84 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

81 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-231800-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-231800-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western

valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-231800-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to

98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

$$

CAZ057-231800-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-231800-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 85 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above

6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-231800-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-231800-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-231800-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-231800-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-231800-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ062-231800-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

800 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

