CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

CAZ552-221700-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PDT TUESDAY

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-221700-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the

coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

CAZ043-221700-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

CAZ050-221700-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys

to 73 to 78 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ048-221700-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ057-221700-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 45 to 51.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

CAZ055-221700-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows

30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 60 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to

42 to 51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to

67 to 77 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

74 to 84 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-221700-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 45.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to

47. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

CAZ058-221700-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

CAZ060-221700-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

CAZ065-221700-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

CAZ061-221700-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ062-221700-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

648 PM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs around 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

