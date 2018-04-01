CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

415 FPUS56 KSGX 010925

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CAZ552-012130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy

low clouds. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then areas of low clouds.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 at the

beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-012130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then areas of low

clouds. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70 towards the coast to 71 to 76 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 72 towards the coast to 74 to

79 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 72 towards the coast to 74 to

79 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to

77 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 71 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-012130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 65 to 70 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then areas of low clouds.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland.

$$

CAZ050-012130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ048-012130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ057-012130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 76.

$$

CAZ055-012130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

73 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 above 6000 feet

to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet to 65 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to 74 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to

68 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 66 to 76 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ058-012130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-012130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ065-012130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ061-012130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ062-012130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast