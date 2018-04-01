CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
Published 5:28 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
415 FPUS56 KSGX 010925
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
CAZ552-012130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy
low clouds. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then areas of low clouds.
Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low
clouds. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 to
74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds. Lows around 56.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.
Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 at the
beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal
terrain.
$$
CAZ554-012130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then areas of low
clouds. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low
clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70 towards the coast to 71 to 76 farther inland.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs around 72 towards the coast to 74 to
79 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs around 72 towards the coast to 74 to
79 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to
77 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 71 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther
inland.
$$
CAZ043-012130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 65 to 70 inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then areas of low clouds.
Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows 50 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland.
$$
CAZ050-012130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then areas of
low clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
$$
CAZ048-012130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds
and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of
low clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
$$
CAZ057-012130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
69. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to
52. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
71 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 76.
$$
CAZ055-012130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to
73 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 above 6000 feet
to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 60 to
70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...
becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet to 65 to
71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to 74 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to
68 to 74 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to
74 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 66 to 76 below
6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-012130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.
$$
CAZ058-012130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 75.
$$
CAZ060-012130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
CAZ065-012130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 57 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ061-012130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.
$$
CAZ062-012130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
225 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast