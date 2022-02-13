CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

_____

193 FPUS56 KSTO 131030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-140100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

42 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 49 68 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-140100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 71. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 20 to 31. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 36.

Highs 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 37 59 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-140100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 78 44 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 45 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-140100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

74. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 48 69 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 75 48 69 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 45 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

72. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 46 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs

around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 43 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

74. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 45 71 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

63 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 48 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-140100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 50.

Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 54 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-140100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

70. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 47.

Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 46 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 49 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows 21 to 36.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...38 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 33 59 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-140100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...63 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to

33 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to

35 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 46 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather