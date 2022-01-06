CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

285 FPUS56 KSTO 061030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-070130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...In the valleys, patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

31 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 39. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 45 49 / 10 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-070130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

evening, A chance of rain after midnight. At higher elevations,

patchy fog in the evening, A chance of rain and snow after

midnight, A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 37.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 43. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 20 to 30. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to

28. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 33 41 / 10 80 90

$$

=

CAZ015-070130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs around 56. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 45 52 / 0 90 100

RED BLUFF 57 47 54 / 0 70 80

$$

=

CAZ016-070130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 41. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 48 52 / 0 50 90

OROVILLE 56 48 53 / 0 40 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 47 54 / 0 20 70

$$

=

CAZ017-070130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 48 53 / 0 10 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 46 54 / 0 10 70

$$

=

CAZ018-070130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around

39. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 46 57 / 0 10 70

$$

=

CAZ019-070130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 47 54 / 0 0 40

MODESTO 58 48 54 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ063-070130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 35 42 / 0 60 80

$$

=

CAZ066-070130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

50 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 43 46 / 0 50 90

$$

=

CAZ067-070130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 53

to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 44 to 52.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to

54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 40 44 / 0 20 90

JACKSON 55 43 49 / 0 10 70

$$

=

CAZ068-070130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 32 42 / 0 20 80

CHESTER 47 27 39 / 0 40 80

$$

=

CAZ069-070130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges. Over ridges, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

22 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 35 37 / 0 10 80

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather