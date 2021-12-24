CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

_____

687 FPUS56 KSTO 241110

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day.

CAZ013-250015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers late in the

morning. Snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning.

A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon, then rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then heavy rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 35 higher

elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 33. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs 26 to 38 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 9 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 21 to 36. Lows 10 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 11 to 26. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 37 45 / 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-250015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning. A

chance of snow showers early in the afternoon, then snow showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Lows 21 to 30. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs 29 to 37. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 23. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs 26 to 34. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 17 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

24 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 3 to 11. Highs 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 26 35 / 80 100 90

$$

=

CAZ015-250015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

rain showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 49. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers and a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

32. Little or no snow accumulation. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Little or no snow

accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 37 48 / 80 100 90

RED BLUFF 51 41 48 / 50 90 80

$$

=

CAZ016-250015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

54. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 45 to 50. South winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 35. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. No

snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows around 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 44 46 / 50 90 90

OROVILLE 51 44 46 / 50 90 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 44 48 / 50 80 90

$$

=

CAZ017-250015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 43.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 31. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 44 47 / 60 70 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 43 48 / 60 70 90

$$

=

CAZ018-250015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 44. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 48. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 33. Highs around 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 44 52 / 40 70 90

$$

=

CAZ019-250015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 44. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 32. Highs 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 32. Highs around 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 43 48 / 80 40 100

MODESTO 53 42 48 / 100 30 100

$$

=

CAZ063-250015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers late in the

morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then heavy rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 40. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

1500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 39 higher elevations...

38 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 1500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30.

Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 37 30 35 / 60 90 80

$$

=

CAZ066-250015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers until late afternoon. A chance

of snow showers early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely

late in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 41. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 36. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 31. Highs 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 44 38 40 / 70 90 90

$$

=

CAZ067-250015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 44 35 39 / 80 90 100

JACKSON 46 39 42 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ068-250015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early in the morning. A chance of

snow showers until late afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the morning. Heavy snow showers likely late in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower

elevations...except 2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 34.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Highs 24 to 39. Snow

accumulation of 11 to 17 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 14 to 29. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy snow showers likely. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 21 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 6 to 21. Highs 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 22.

Highs 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 38 27 35 / 90 100 100

CHESTER 36 22 34 / 80 100 90

$$

=

CAZ069-250015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

40 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 7 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to

30 higher elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Highs 20 to

35 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 15 inches lower elevations...except 19 to

25 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of heavy snow showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...22 to 32 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 9 to 14 inches. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 31 higher elevations...

29 to 37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 20 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 7 to 22. Highs 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 8 to 23. Highs 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 26. Highs 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 29 31 / 100 100 100

$$

=

_____

