CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

_____

621 FPUS56 KSTO 300930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-302345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 50 61 / 60 40 10

$$

=

CAZ014-302345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 41.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 53. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 40. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 37. Highs

45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 32 56 / 40 30 10

$$

=

CAZ015-302345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 49. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 47 63 / 50 30 10

RED BLUFF 67 50 64 / 30 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-302345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 51 65 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 69 50 66 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 70 49 67 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-302345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around

53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 70 52 67 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 51 67 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-302345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 53. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 51 67 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-302345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 67. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 50 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 52 68 / 0 10 0

MODESTO 72 54 69 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-302345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to

47 higher elevations...46 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 38 48 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ066-302345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 50 57 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-302345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 46 57 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 65 49 63 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-302345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 46.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 64 35 61 / 10 10 10

CHESTER 59 32 56 / 20 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-302345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 44 51 / 10 10 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather