CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

078 FPUS56 KSTO 211027

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-212315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 63 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-212315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 83. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 52.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-212315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 59 91 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-212315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs around

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 65 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 63 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-212315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 87 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 64 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 61 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-212315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 84 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 98 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-212315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 62 90 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 65 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-212315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to 94 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

85 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

86 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Highs 78 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 62 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-212315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 72. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

69. Highs 80 to 93.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 70 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-212315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 67.

Highs 78 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 63 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 65 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-212315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 46 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-212315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

327 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher

elevations...54 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 62 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather