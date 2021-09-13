CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

971 FPUS56 KSTO 131000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-132330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...90 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...94 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 70 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-132330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 62 to 73. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 42 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-132330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 98. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 61 to 71.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

62. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 63 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 65 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-132330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

60. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 79. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 62 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 60 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-132330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 58 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-132330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 54. Highs 76 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 97 57 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-132330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 60 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-132330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to

72 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs

71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 65 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-132330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 74.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 75 to 88.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 50 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 72 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-132330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

72 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 89 62 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 92 64 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-132330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 44 93 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 85 44 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-132330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

85 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 64 84 / 0 0 0

