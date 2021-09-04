CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

_____

561 FPUS56 KSTO 040902

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-042330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...90 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 67.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to

98 higher elevations...92 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101 higher

elevations...94 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-042330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 92. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 93. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to

61. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 89 42 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-042330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 98. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 104.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to

70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 105. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to

72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 94. Lows

59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 57 103 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 61 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-042330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 60 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 58 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-042330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 60 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 58 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-042330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

93 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-042330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 59 99 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-042330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs

80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to 103 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to

76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 64 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-042330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Warmer.

Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to

76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to

76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows

60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 70 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-042330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 87 to

95. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 94 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 73.

Highs 84 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 60 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 92 65 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-042330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to

89 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 51 to

66. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 44 92 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 86 45 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-042330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke

after midnight. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs

73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to 96 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...

59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 64 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather