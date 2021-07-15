CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...

91 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 66 95 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 96. Lows 50 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 48 88 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 64 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 63 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 56 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 85 54 88 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 76 to 82...except 70 to 76 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 54. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 53 85 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 55 90 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 90 58 92 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...89 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77.

Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 64 80 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 101. Lows 65 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 87 65 89 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

65 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 86 58 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 88 58 89 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

78 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 46 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 87 45 87 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

211 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...79 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 62 78 / 0 0 0

