CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

155 FPUS56 KSTO 170904

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-172315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher

elevations...99 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...100 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...100 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 107 75 108 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-172315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs 86 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Highs

80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 59. Highs 75 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 55 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-172315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 112. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 111 73 111 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 111 75 111 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-172315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

95 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows 57 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 109 74 110 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 109 72 109 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 109 70 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-172315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

90 to 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows 55 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 109 70 108 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 109 67 107 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-172315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103...except 90 to 96 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99...except 85 to 91 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs

85 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows 55 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 109 63 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-172315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 102 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

92 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 55 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 108 69 108 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 107 73 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-172315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher

elevations...101 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 80 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...101 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 73. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 92 74 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-172315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 109. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 80. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 108. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 102 78 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-172315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 107. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 80. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 104 75 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-172315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

86 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...87 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...85 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 69 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 101 56 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 96 55 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-172315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

92 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...90 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 48 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 90 73 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

