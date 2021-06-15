CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

340 FPUS56 KSTO 150900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-152315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...79 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...

95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 107 higher elevations...

103 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

92 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 64 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-152315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 77 43 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-152315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs

102 to 108.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 63 104 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 64 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-152315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

99 to 108.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 64 103 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 61 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 60 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-152315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 101. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 63 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 61 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-152315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 59 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-152315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 104 to 112. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 61 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 90 64 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-152315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

97 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher

elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher

elevations...103 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs

90 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-152315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 102. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 98 to 110. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. Highs

92 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 65 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-152315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Highs 92 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 58 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 86 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-152315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

82 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...88 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 44 96 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 76 42 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-152315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...72 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph...

except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...85 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...92 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

