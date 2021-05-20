CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

_____

378 FPUS56 KSTO 200952

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-202315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...59 to 69 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in

the morning. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 72 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 46 72 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ014-202315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

37. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

47 to 59 higher elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 51 to 63 higher

elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 65 to 78. Lows 35 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 29 60 / 20 10 30

$$

=

CAZ015-202315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 50. North winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 88. Lows 54 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 44 75 / 10 0 10

RED BLUFF 73 49 76 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-202315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 49 76 / 20 10 10

OROVILLE 70 48 75 / 20 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 49 76 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ017-202315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 72 52 76 / 10 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 50 76 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-202315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 48 78 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-202315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 70 50 74 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 70 52 74 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ063-202315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows 30 to

45 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 46 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 37 58 / 20 10 10

$$

=

CAZ066-202315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64 higher

elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 48. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 59 to 73. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

61 to 73 higher elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows 50 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 46 66 / 30 10 20

$$

=

CAZ067-202315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

67. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 72. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 39 63 / 40 20 30

JACKSON 63 42 68 / 20 20 20

$$

=

CAZ068-202315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows 20 to

35 higher elevations...25 to 40 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

41 to 56 higher elevations...48 to 61 lower elevations. Snow

level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 45. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 28 60 / 50 20 30

CHESTER 52 27 56 / 40 20 40

$$

=

CAZ069-202315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

252 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

36 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...54 to 66 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 37 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 33 50 / 60 30 40

$$

=

