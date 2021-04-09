CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

853 FPUS56 KSTO 090945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-092345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...39 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-092345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 37. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 35 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-092345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 44 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-092345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 46 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-092345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 44 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 43 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-092345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 48. Highs

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 42 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-092345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 43 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 43 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-092345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 43 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-092345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Highs

64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-092345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 41 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 41 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-092345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...56 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 50 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 30 73 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 29 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-092345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather