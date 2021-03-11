CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 40 65 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 26. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 53 higher elevations...

52 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 28. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 22 55 / 10 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63. North winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 41 70 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 38 67 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 59 38 67 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 35 67 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

42. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to

68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 37 66 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 36 66 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 36 69 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

41. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 57 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 37 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 37 63 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

43. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 33 53 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 60. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 41 60 / 10 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 54. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

43. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 31 58 / 20 10 0

JACKSON 50 34 57 / 20 10 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to 49 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

43 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 21 53 / 20 10 0

CHESTER 42 20 48 / 10 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 14 to

29 higher elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 29 47 / 30 10 0

