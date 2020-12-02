CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

479 FPUS56 KSTO 021003

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-030115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

60 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-030115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 36. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 32. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 33.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 24 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-030115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 36 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 40 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-030115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 41 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 41 63 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 38 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-030115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 63. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 66. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-030115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to

68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 37 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-030115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog and frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-030115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 42 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-030115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-030115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 40 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 44 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-030115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 54 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 21 52 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 21 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-030115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

203 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...34 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...32 to 46 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 41 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather