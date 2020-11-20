CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

_____

793 FPUS56 KSTO 201030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-210045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 43 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-210045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 27. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. Highs

46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to

28. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 15 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-210045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

44. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 61. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 34 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 37 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-210045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 61. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs around 61.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 36 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-210045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

66. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 62. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs around 62.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-210045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to

65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

45. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 37 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-210045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-210045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 64 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to

60. Lows 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-210045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

49. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

47. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 46 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-210045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 58 35 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 41 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-210045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to

39. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

37. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 16 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 15 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-210045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

32 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather