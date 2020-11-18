CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

The zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

CAZ013-190115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...around 55 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 44 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...54 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 43 54 / 90 50 20

CAZ014-190115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 48. No snow accumulation. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 35. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 46. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 27. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to

34. Highs 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 26 45 / 90 40 30

CAZ015-190115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 45. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 38 56 / 90 30 20

RED BLUFF 61 43 59 / 70 20 10

CAZ016-190115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 45 59 / 80 20 10

OROVILLE 60 44 59 / 80 20 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 43 59 / 70 20 0

CAZ017-190115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

46. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

64. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 44 60 / 70 20 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 43 61 / 70 20 0

CAZ018-190115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 43 65 / 60 10 0

CAZ019-190115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to

49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 45 61 / 60 20 0

MODESTO 64 47 61 / 50 20 0

CAZ063-190115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

53 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations...and a

chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Colder.

Lows 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...

37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 36 46 / 80 20 10

CAZ066-190115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 59.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64. Lows

35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 46 52 / 90 40 10

CAZ067-190115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 60.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

60. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 46.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 36 52 / 100 50 0

JACKSON 56 43 55 / 90 50 0

CAZ068-190115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the morning,

then heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy

snow showers. Breezy. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...40 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 24 47 / 100 50 10

CHESTER 44 23 44 / 100 50 20

CAZ069-190115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...29 to 43 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 32 45 / 100 70 10

